Bangor boys varsity track team won their invitational, May 6, while the Lady Vikings team finished second.
“It was a great team effort with first-place finishes by Clint Cagle in the 100-meter dash, Austin Birner in both hurdle events; the 3,200-meter relay team, the 1,600-meter relay team and Yrral Campbell in the discus event,” Vikings coach Ben Munoz said.
For the girls, the 3,200-meter relay team of Lilliana Alcauter, Sandra Barajas, Esther Lopez and JaeLynn Little captured first place in their events.
On Wednesday, May 10, Bangor hosted a Southwest 10 conference meet with Cassopolis, Bloomingdale and Comstock. The Lady Vikings won their meet, while the boys team settled for second.
First-place finishers for the Lady Vikings included Jaelynn Little in the 400-meter dash, Lilliana Alcauter in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs, Sandra Barajas in the 3,200-meter run, the 4x800 relay team and Lauryn Anderson in the discus event.
Bloomingdale won the boys meet, followed by Bangor, Cassopolis and Comstock. The Vikings' Yrral Campbell won the shot put and discus events, while Austin Birner placed first in the long jump and 300 hurdles. The Vikings also captured first place in the 4x400-meter relay.