Watervliet proved too tough under the boards for the Rams during a non-conference basketball tilt, Tuesday. The Panthers ended up winning the contest, 59-43.
Both teams started out evenly in the first quarter with the Panthers only leading by a point, 10-9, to enter the second stanza. But that’s when the odds began to favor Watervliet, which outscored South Haven 16-8 to end the first half ahead by 9 points, 26-17.
Although the Rams made up for their point deficit by picking up 18 points in the third quarter, Watervliet came back with their own double-digit scoring spree of 19 points in the final 8 minutes to win the contest.
“Watervliet out-rebounded us on both ends of the floor,” South Haven Coach Ryne Hagerty said. “We made a nice run to end the third quarter trailing by only 5, but that was as close as we would get.”
Ray Parks led the Rams in scoring with 11 points. Damon Jackson and Justin Frazier each chipped in 9 points.