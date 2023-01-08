Winter sports season revs up
The 2022-23 winter sports season begins in earnest this upcoming week as South Haven High School athletes return from the Christmas and New Year’s holiday break. The season got underway in December, however, with the South Haven Tribune presenting photo highlights from South Haven photographer Tom Renner from those early season events. At left, Rams senior swimmer Ben Meyer earned a Division 3 state-qualifying time in December in the 100-freestyle event in a meet against Bridgman. Meyer finished the event in 50.82. BELOW, LEFT, South Haven basketball player Demitri Barrett and another player battle for control of the ball against two River Valley players during a game in December. BELOW, RIGHT, South Haven wrestler Dakota Packard pins his Unity Christian opponent in the 120-pound weight class during a meet in December. One team that is missing from the winter sports lineup is the Rams varsity girls basketball team. With only one returning player and many new, younger players, the athletic department thought it would be best to only have a JV team this year to build up the varsity ranks for next year.