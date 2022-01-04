Snodgrass photo

Alexis Snodgrass is a senior on the Hartford basketball team. She is averaging 19 points per game to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks per contest.

 Photo provided

Hartford’s Alexis Snodgrass has learned that progress most likely comes after putting in the extra work.

Snodgrass is a center and forward on the Indians’ basketball team, and she’s helped the team get off to their fastest start in over a decade.

The Herald-Palladium’s Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Whirlpool Corp., appears weekly on Tuesday in The HP Sports section during the school year. Athletes are chosen by HP staff members. Suggestions for Athlete Spotlight are welcome. Email suggestions to sports@TheHP.com. Athletes are limited to one selection per school year.