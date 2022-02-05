STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore and St. Joseph's second boys basketball meeting this season was similar to the first — except for the outcome.
The Lancers hung on for a 44-42 victory over the rival Bears on Friday, reversing the results of a 40-38 St. Joseph win on Dec. 18. The win puts Lakeshore (5-1, 8-4) in sole possession of first place in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West Division standings, ahead of St. Joseph (3-2, 6-7).
"All in all, a really good game for our kids tonight," Lakeshore coach Sean Schroeder said. "I'm proud of them. For us to be 8-4 right now is a great accomplishment."
St. Joseph came back from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter and had a chance to win at the buzzer, but Andrew Schaffer's 3-pointer was off the mark. That mirrored the ending of the first game, in which Lakeshore had its potential winning 3 miss.
"I was proud of the way we battled back and put ourselves in position to win the game," St. Joseph coach Gregg Schaffer said. "We just came up a little bit short. We weren't able to overtake them."
St. Joseph led 23-21 at halftime thanks to a steal and breakaway dunk by Lucas Ring. Lakeshore went up 24-23 early in the third on a 3-pointer by JJ Frakes and never trailed again, extending the lead to 39-30 early in the fourth on a TJ Mitchell dunk.
Both teams went into the bonus early in the fourth, and St. Joseph did a better job taking advantage. The Bears were 14-for-18 on free throws for the game, compared to Lakeshore's 9-for-17. That was actually an improvement over the Lancers' 12-for-27 mark in the first meeting.
"For whatever reason against St. Joe, we don't seem to make free throws," Schroeder said. "Against everyone else we do. We've been like 75 percent ever since that first St. Joe game."
Brystun Mayberry was St. Joseph's top free-throw shooter on the night, going 8-for-9. He was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 17.7 seconds left and the Bears trailing 43-40. He made the first two but missed the potential game-tying third. St. Joseph then had to foul Lakeshore's Jack Carlisle, who made one of two shots.
Carlisle came up big down the stretch for the Lancers, scoring their final five points and finishing with a game-high 13. Frakes scored 12.
"Huge baskets," Schroeder said. "He went to the rim, he finished well. I thought JJ had a nice game tonight. I was proud of all of our guys. Kids came off the bench and battled. It was a good team win."
Michael Algyre led St. Joseph with 16 points, including six in the fourth quarter.
"Algyre had a great game," Schroeder said. "Give him credit, he had 16 of their 42. Everyone else we did a great job guarding."
Both team's standout senior big men were held below their average. Mitchell had nine points for Lakeshore, and Conner Wright just four for the Bears.
"Both teams play excellent defense and you earn everything you get," Schaffer said. "Tonight was no different.
"I thought we defended Mitchell very well, and let Carlisle and Frakes get away from us a little bit. That can happen when you're keying on a great player, and they took advantage of it."
Lakeshore 44, St. Joseph 42
ST. JOSEPH (42)
Brystun Mayberry 0 8-9 8, Michael Algyre 8 0-0 16, Conner Wright 1 2-4 4, Lucas Ring 3 2-3 8, Chase Sanders 0 2-2 2, Matt Lanier 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 14-18 42.
LAKESHORE (44)
TJ Mitchell 2 5-8 9, Jack Carlisle 5 2-5 13, JJ Frakes 5 0-1 12, Brandon Hodder 1 2-2 4, Vaughn Hurdle 1 0-0 2, Jake Chellman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 9-17 44.
St. Joseph;8;15;7;12;—;42
Lakeshore;8;13;16;7;—;44
3-point goals — St. Joseph 0, Lakeshore 3 (Frakes 2, Carlisle). Total fouls — Lakeshore 16, St. Joseph 16. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — St. Joseph 26 (Wright 9), Lakeshore 26 (Mitchell 7).
Records — St. Joseph 3-2 SMAC West, 6-7; Lakeshore 5-1, 8-4.