The Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference has selected its all-conference baseball and softball teams for the spring season.
River Valley’s Ryder Wolnik was the conference MVP in baseball, and was joined on the first team by teammate DJ Freehling. Michigan Lutheran had the most first-team selections with four – Jackson Anderson, Adam Conrad, Ty Johnson and Ben Liebich. Also selected were Our Lady of the Lake’s Tommy Cullen, Matt Lage and Owen McLoughlin, and New Buffalo’s Ethan Lijewski and Vaughn Nikkel.