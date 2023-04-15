Grant signs

Benton Harbor senior Grant Gondrezick signed to play college basketball at Elon University on Wednesday. He is pictured with Benton Harbor boys basketball coach Corey Sterling (left) and athletic director Michael VanHoven (right).

 Ben Sanders / HP Sports Editor

Benton Harbor senior Grant Gondrezick signed to continue his basketball career at Elon University on Wednesday.

The hardest part of his journey to Division 1 basketball player came off the court.

Contact: bsanders@TheHP.com, 429-1294, Twitter: @HPBenSanders