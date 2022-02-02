BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor didn't get off to a very good start in Tuesday's boys basketball game against Battle Creek Central — the Bearcats scored the first 11 points.
The Tigers had plenty of runs of their own, and they were enough to win the up-tempo contest 87-79 against their former Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference rival.
"It's a rivalry game, records out the door," Benton Harbor coach Corey Sterling said. "Battle Creek played us hard tonight. We responded. We dug ourselves a hole to start the game, but I told the guys don't get rattled. It's a long game, and we came back. I was proud of that."
Grant Gondrezick led Benton Harbor (12-1) with 31 points and 10 rebounds, and Trucel Singleton scored 23.
"I consider those two all-state guards," Sterling said. "That's one of the best guard duos in the state. They've got to continue just to learn how to play with each other, and continue to build chemistry with each other."
Singleton got Benton Harbor going early, scoring 11 of his points in the first quarter. He gave the Tigers their first lead with a 3-pointer that made it 19-17. Battle Creek Central (7-6) took the lead back to end the first quarter on a Kylon Wilson trey. Wilson finished with 25 points, second on the Bearcats behind Ke'Marion Tucker's 30.
"It was a game of runs tonight," Sterling said. "Battle Creek did a good job of cherry picking, sending one man back. Sometimes that's hard to guard."
JaJuan Walker put Benton Harbor up for good at 27-24 with a 3-pointer early in the second quarter, starting a 10-0 run. He finished 10 points, and matched Gondrezick and Singleton with three 3-pointers.
The Tigers led 49-34 at halftime. The Bearcats got as close as 57-51 in the third, but a pair of free throws by Josiah King, followed by two straight Gondrezick 3-pointers, restored a comfortable margin for the Tigers.
Gondrezick continued his excellent foul shooting, going 12-for-14 at the line three days after making all 10 of his free throws in an overtime win over Chelsea.
King had a strong game off the bench with 11 points and eight rebounds, taking advantage of extra playing time in the absence of starting center Marlon Williams, who was out with an injury.
"We had to start Maliq (West) and (Javon) Mason, but that gave more minutes for Josiah going in as the sub," Sterling said. "Josiah took care of business. We look forward to the future of Josiah and Javon Mason, those are our super sophomores."
Benton Harbor 87, BC Central 79
BC CENTRAL (79)
Kierre Young 3 0-0 8, Ke'Marion Tucker 12 5-7 30, Kylon Wilson 10 1-2 25, Mark Lane 6 0-0 13, Karlito Campbell 1 1-2 3. Totals: 32 7-11 79.
BENTON HARBOR (87)
Trucel Singleton 8 2-2 23, Grant Gondrezick 8 12-14 31, JaJuan Walker 3 1-2 10, Montell Hobbs 1 0-0 3, Javon Mason 0 1-2 1, Josiah King 4 2-2 11, Maliq West 2 2-2 6, Johnathan Horton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 20-24 87.
BC Central;20;14;19;26;—;79
B. Harbor;19;30;22;16;—;87
3-point goals — BC Central 8 (Wilson 4, Young 2, Tucker, Lane), Benton Harbor 11 (Gondrezick 3, Singleton 3, Walker 3, Hobbs, King). Total fouls — BC Central 17, Benton Harbor 10. Fouled out — Wilson (BCC). Technical foul — Lane (BCC).
Records — BC Central 7-6, Benton Harbor 12-1.