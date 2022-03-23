Benton Harbor’s Javon Mason battles for a rebound against Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Carter Meerman and Nathan Van Timmeren during Tuesday night’s Division 2 quarterfinal game at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids.
Benton Harbor takes on Grand Rapids Catholic Central during Tuesday night's Division 2 quarterfinal game at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids.
Benton Harbor's JaJuan Walker pulls down a rebound over Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Durral Brooks during Tuesday night's Division 2 quarterfinal game at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids.
Benton Harbor's Marlon Williams shoots over Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Jack Karasinski during Tuesday night's Division 2 quarterfinal game at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids.
Benton Harbor's Grant Gondrezick shoots over Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Jorden Brooks during Tuesday night's Division 2 quarterfinal game at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids.
Benton Harbor’s Trucel Singleton tries to drive around Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Jack Karasinski during Tuesday night’s Division 2 quarterfinal game at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids.
Benton Harbor’s Josiah King blocks Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Durral Brooks during Tuesday night’s Division 2 quarterfinal game at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids.
Benton Harbor's Javon Mason tries to pass while under pressure from Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Jorden Brooks during Tuesday night's Division 2 quarterfinal game at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids.
Benton Harbor's Grant Gondrezick shoots over Grand Rapids Catholic Central during Tuesday night's Division 2 quarterfinal game at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids.
Benton Harbor heads off the court after their loss to Grand Rapids Catholic Central during Tuesday night's Division 2 quarterfinal game at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids.
Benton Harbor's Javon Mason shoots over Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Jorden Brooks during Tuesday night's Division 2 quarterfinal game at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS — Benton Harbor was never able to get going in Tuesday's Division 2 boys basketball state quarterfinal at Calvin University, as defending state champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central led throughout on its way to an 86-60 win.
"They just outplayed us tonight," Benton Harbor coach Corey Sterling said. "I'm proud of my seniors, the way they went out and had a goal of winning the state championship. That's very hard to do.