GRAND RAPIDS — Benton Harbor was never able to get going in Tuesday's Division 2 boys basketball state quarterfinal at Calvin University, as defending state champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central led throughout on its way to an 86-60 win.

"They just outplayed us tonight," Benton Harbor coach Corey Sterling said. "I'm proud of my seniors, the way they went out and had a goal of winning the state championship. That's very hard to do.

