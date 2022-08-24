Micah McFarland file photo

Berrien Springs’ Micah McFarland tries to break away from Hillsdale’s Jordan Barnes during the first half of Friday’s game.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Is Berrien Springs’ football team rebuilding or simply reloading?

Coach Elliott Uzelac, in his third season at the helm, returns four starters on offense and six on defense from last year’s very successful 10-1 squad.

