One reason Buchanan’s Faith Carson had so much athletic success in high school is obvious — she’s 6-foot-4.
Another is her tireless work ethic.
Carson, The Herald-Palladium Senior Female Athlete of the Year, put in extra hours before school and after practice to excel in basketball, volleyball and track in her final year at Buchanan.
“I’ve had some dedicated girls, but not to that level,” Buchanan girls basketball coach Gabe Miller said. “It takes some getting up at 4:30 a.m. and putting some extra time in. The end results are all the accolades.”
Carson missed nearly all of her junior basketball season with an ankle injury, but came back with an incredible senior performance. She was Lakeland Conference MVP in volleyball, helping Buchanan reach the regional finals. She was a Miss Basketball finalist and the Associated Press Division 3 Player of the Year, guiding the Bucks to a regional championship. She even finished sixth in the state and won a regional crown in the shot put.
“Knowing that I didn’t have that my junior year made that so much more special,” Carson said. “To be able to come back from an injury like that and have success in three sports, it was really special, especially my last year in high school.”
Carson is already off to her next stop, Ohio State, where she joins a basketball team that reached the Elite Eight last season.
Carson averaged 20.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per game as a senior, leading the Bucks to a 23-2 record. She was a force in the post from the time she was a freshman, but those extra hours in the gym added another dimension to her game. She shot 76 percent from the free-throw line and 34 percent on 3-pointers as a senior.
“My main focus was perimeter offense,” Carson said, “because I knew coming (to Ohio State) I wasn’t just going to be able to sit in the paint and post up like I could in high school.”
Miller thinks continuing to hone those skills will help her find success at the next level.
“When you see Ohio State play, they run a lot of five-out,” Miller said. “As big as she is, when she goes to play those girls from South Carolina that are 6-7, she’s going to have to be a stretch five. It’s a work in progress, going to the level she’s going to, she’s going to have to be patient. If she keeps working the way she did the last 9-10 months, I think you will see her on ESPN doing some things for that program.”
As serious as Carson was about improving her game, Miller also saw a more fun side to her as well.
“She’s got great taste in music,” Miller said. “Of all the athletes I’ve coached, I don’t mind her playlist.”
Carson earned third-team all-state honors in volleyball, leading the Bucks in kills and blocks.
“She was a very powerful hitter and a blocker,” Buchanan volleyball coach Shelly Bender said. “She could’ve went probably anywhere to play volleyball as well.”
Carson spent extra hours on basketball in the fall, but didn’t let that hinder her volleyball effort. Bender said she was impressed with not only her on-court performance, but also her leadership.
“She just cares a lot about what she is doing in the moment,” Bender said. “She really was determined to just be great at whatever she did. She was special, I’m so lucky to coach her.”
Carson’s efforts to improve led her to another passion – nutrition. Bender recalled that when she invited the volleyball team over for pizza, Carson would bring her own meal of chicken and vegetables.
The healthy diet paid dividends on the court, and though her ultimate goal would be to play professional basketball, Carson plans to study nutrition and possibly make a career of teaching young athletes about it.
“The change I saw with my speed, my endurance, my conditioning,” Carson said. “It makes such a big difference with your athletic performance, it’s insane. I just fell in love with the science behind it. I like to study and read about it, talk about it.”