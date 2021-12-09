Well, the College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee’s work is done.

I really have no complaints about its final four teams: 1. Alabama, 2. Michigan, 3. Georgia, 4. Cincinnati.

Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday throughout the college season. His bowl predictions will run over the next two weeks.

Sports columnist for The Herald-Palladium