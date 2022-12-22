Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. High 34F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Dowagiac graduate and Ferris State football standout Caleb Murphy has added a huge individual honor to his impressive list of accomplishments.
Murphy was named as the 2022 recipient of the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the best defensive end in all of college football. He is the first from outside the Football Bowl Subdivision to win the award in its 20-year history.