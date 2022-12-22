Dowagiac graduate and Ferris State football standout Caleb Murphy has added a huge individual honor to his impressive list of accomplishments.

Murphy was named as the 2022 recipient of the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the best defensive end in all of college football. He is the first from outside the Football Bowl Subdivision to win the award in its 20-year history.

College Notes appear periodically throughout the school year. Send your information to sports@TheHP.com.