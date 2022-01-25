Jake Ickes has found a way to keep himself busy, and he likes it that way.
Ickes, a senior at Coloma, is a three-sport athlete for the Comets.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 25, 2022 @ 9:53 am
Jake Ickes has found a way to keep himself busy, and he likes it that way.
Ickes, a senior at Coloma, is a three-sport athlete for the Comets.
The Herald-Palladium’s Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Whirlpool Corp., appears weekly on Tuesday in The HP Sports section during the school year. Athletes are chosen by HP staff members. Suggestions for Athlete Spotlight are welcome. Email suggestions to sports@TheHP.com. Athletes are limited to one selection per school year.