A photo board is unveiled and Countryside Academy’s gym is dedicated to longtime coach and athletic director Derek Nestich during Tuesday night’s boys and girls games against Eau Claire. Nestich passed away last summer at the age of 49.
Countryside Academy’s Ja’Vrius Gordon reaches for a rebound against Eau Claire’s Deshun Holmes during Tuesday night’s game at Countryside Academy.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Countryside Academy’s Demarion Whitelow shoots over Eau Claire’s Karmelo Taylor during Tuesday night’s game at Countryside Academy.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Countryside’s Donte Tate shoots over Eau Claire’s Tino Henry during Tuesday night’s game.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Countryside’s Ja’Vrius Gordon and Myron Rice battle for a rebound against Eau Claire’s CJ Jenkins during Tuesday night’s game.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Countryside Academy’s Lamonte Yarbrough passes while under pressure from Eau Claire’s Damarion Travis and Karmelo Taylor during Tuesday night’s game at Countryside Academy.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Countryside honored the memory of longtime athletic director Derek Nestich with an unforgettable boys basketball win Tuesday.
The Cougars rallied for an 80-76 victory over rival Eau Claire, coming back from 14 points down in the second half to win a showdown for sole possession of first place in the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference.