BENTON TOWNSHIP — Countryside honored the memory of longtime athletic director Derek Nestich with an unforgettable boys basketball win Tuesday.

The Cougars rallied for an 80-76 victory over rival Eau Claire, coming back from 14 points down in the second half to win a showdown for sole possession of first place in the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference.

Contact: bsanders@TheHP.com, 429-1294, Twitter: @HPBenSanders