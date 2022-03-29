BENTON HARBOR — Alex Cejka didn’t let cold weather spoil his first visit to Southwest Michigan. He went fishing and hit golf balls Monday in frigid temperatures.

Cejka hopes to have an even better time in the area later this spring, when he will compete as defending champion in the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. The tournament will be held May 26-29 at Harbor Shores, which is hosting for the first time since 2018. The local course has been the site of the event in even-numbered years since 2012, but the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Contact: bsanders@TheHP.com, 429-1294, Twitter: @HPBenSanders