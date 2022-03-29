Alex Cejka celebrates after hitting a target for a $5,000 donation to the First Tee of Benton Harbor during the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship media day held Monday at the Golf Club at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor. See more coverage on B1.
Alex Cejka watches a video from winning the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at the Learning Center on the Harbor Shores Driving Range during the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship media day held Monday in Benton Harbor.
Alex Cejka hits from the Learning Center on the Harbor Shores Driving Range during the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship media day held Monday in Benton Harbor.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Alex Cejka talks about a cold morning fishing along the St. Joseph River during the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship media day held Monday at the Golf Club at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor.
Alex Cejka hits from the Learning Center on the Harbor Shores Driving Range during the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship media day held Monday in Benton Harbor.
Alex Cejka jokes around while hitting from the Learning Center on the Harbor Shores Driving Range during the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship media day held Monday in Benton Harbor.
Alex Cejka speaks with the media at the Learning Center on the Harbor Shores Driving Range during the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship media day held Monday in Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR — Alex Cejka didn’t let cold weather spoil his first visit to Southwest Michigan. He went fishing and hit golf balls Monday in frigid temperatures.
Cejka hopes to have an even better time in the area later this spring, when he will compete as defending champion in the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. The tournament will be held May 26-29 at Harbor Shores, which is hosting for the first time since 2018. The local course has been the site of the event in even-numbered years since 2012, but the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.