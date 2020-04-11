Lakeshore graduate and Michigan State basketball player Braden Burke has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Burke, a redshirt junior walk-on, played in 17 games as a Spartan.
He began his college basketball career in the 2016-17 season for Robert Morris. He then transferred to MSU and sat our the 2017-18 season.
Burke averaged 0.4 points and 0.2 rebounds a game over his two seasons at MSU.
As a graduate transfer, he will have immediate eligibility. Burke helped lead Lakeshore to the 2016 Class B state finals, where the Lancers lost to Detroit Henry Ford.