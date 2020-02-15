Warren Dunes State Park
Volunteer stewardship workdays: 1-4 p.m. each Sunday in February. Meet at the picnic ground between the park headquarters and the campground. Volunteers will help remove invasive plants from dune areas. No experience is necessary, volunteers will be trained to identify target species.
Sarett Nature Center
Wildlife safari with Nelson the Animal Guy: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Feb. 22. Get close and personal with a variety of exotic creatures which may include an alligator, barn owl, fennic fox, sugar glider, Siberian lynx, and more. Cost for members is $5/adult, $3/child; non-members, $10/adult and $5/child. Call 927-4832 for tickets.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Edible horticulture: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 22.
Featuring presentations on sustainable food systems, cooking and eating more roughage, kitchen container gardening, home winemaking, and whole plant-based eating. Cost is $60 ($8 for members) and includes lunch and a packet of organic seeds. Register by Feb. 15. Call 695-6491 for more information.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. March 12; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 15. Register from 6-7 p.m. March 10. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 to register.