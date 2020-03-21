Warren Dunes State Park
Volunteer stewardship workdays: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21 and 28 – meet at the parking area at the Floral Lane entrance. Volunteers will help remove non-native woody bushes and vines from the state park. No experience is necessary and volunteers will be trained to identify target species. For more information contact Heidi Frei at freih@michigan.gov.
Sarett Nature Center
Storybook Hike: The nature center building is closed and all events are canceled through April 5. Trails remain open and include a Storybook Hike along the way.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Closed: Fernwood has closed and canceled all events until further notice.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Hunter safety classes: Currently canceled due to DNR order. Online classes are still available. Call Dan at 277-4789 for more information.
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. April 9; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 11. Register from 6-7 p.m. April 7. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 to register.