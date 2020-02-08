Warren Dunes State Park Volunteer stewardship
workdays: 1-4 p.m. each Sunday in February. Meet at the picnic ground between the park headquarters and the campground. Volunteers will help remove invasive plants from dune areas. No experience is necessary, volunteers will be trained to identify target species.
Sarett Nature Center
Owl prowl: 6 p.m. Feb. 8. Join director Nate Fuller to learn about owls at Sarett. Learn own calls and look and listen for owls on the property. Call 927-4832 to register. Cost is $5 for non-members, members and children free.
Junior naturalist: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 15. A club for kids ages 7-12 who are really interested in nature. Find out what it means to be a Sarett naturalist, learn about the animals of Sarett, and do projects. Other meetings March 21, April 18 and May 23. Cost is $6 per session. Call 927-4832 to register. Membership is required.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Edible horticulture: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 22.
Featuring presentations on sustainable food systems, cooking and eating more roughage, kitchen container gardening, home winemaking, and whole plant-based eating. Cost is $60 ($8 for members) and includes lunch and a packet of organic seeds. Register by Feb. 15. Call 695-6491 for more information.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. March 12; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 15. Register from 6-7 p.m. March 10. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 to register.