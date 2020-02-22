St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold Lenten services at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1. There will be a dinner served between services. The church will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday i…