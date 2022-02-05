BERRIEN SPRINGS — With a win over Berrien Springs on Friday night, Brandywine's boys basketball team moved into the driver's seat in the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference Red Division.
The Bobcats claimed first place in the division after grinding out a 45-38 victory over BCS Red rival Berrien, despite being out-rebounded by 20. The Bobcats made up for their lack of rebounding with a solid effort defensively.
The Shamrocks were battling injuries and played a majority of the game with just eight players, led primarily by James York and Byron Tate, who scored 16 and 10, respectively.
"They made more plays than us. Their defense was taking us out of a lot of what we wanted to do," said Shamrocks coach Craig Blasko. "We've got to have other guys step up and be aggressive. Give credit to Brandywine. Their defense was really active tonight and we didn't capitalize on some opportunities that we had."
Brandywine (3-1 BCS Red, 9-4) continued to slowly pull away from Berrien Springs (2-2, 6-6) throughout the game, leading 10-7 after one quarter and 21-15 at the half.
The Shamrocks kept the deficit at around six points for the entire third, and got as close as four in the quarter. But Brandywine had the momentum entering the final quarter after a 3-point jumper by Byron Linley in the closing seconds moved the score to 30-21.
The Bobcats had used nearly 1:30 of game clock on the final possession leading up to the shot. Often times on the night, Brandywine took its time on the offensive end.
"We were patient. They went on a run and cut it to six," said Bobcats coach Nate Knapp. "They had the momentum right at the end of the third quarter and I said, 'take your time.' There's no shot clock. If we're struggling, be sure of yourself. Get what you want. If it takes four minutes it takes four minutes. Just don't panic, attack the seams and knock down the wide open jumper when you get it. They bought into that, kind of stopped the momentum in the third quarter there at the end."
Berrien cut the deficit to as little as six again in the final frame at 32-26, but a quick 6-2 Bobcats run that included two buckets by Carson Knapp extended the lead to double digits with under 3:30 to play. The Bobcats then iced the game at the line, shooting 7-of-9 in the final quarter on their way to 8-of-13 overall.
Knapp and Nate Orr led the Bobcats offensively, with Orr scoring a team-high 12 points and Knapp adding 10. Jeramiah Palmer added nine. Brandywine was outdone on the boards, 35-15, but committed just seven turnovers to the Shamrocks' 15, six of which occurred in the last quarter.
"These are the games we talk about late in March and say we improved," Knapp said. "These are the games that get you ready for the district and the state tournament. We want to play at that level. The kids are buying into it, defensively they're working and going from there."
The Shamrocks' offense took until the fourth quarter to take off, and was led mostly by York, who scored 12 of his 16 in the final quarter.
"Maybe a little sense of urgency. Unfortunately it occurred in the fourth quarter," Blasko said of the offense in the fourth. "We didn't have that to start the game. Our effort and our energy, we just talked about it. It's a big game. Let's get up for it. I don't think that was there tonight."
"We talked about this being basically for the conference lead. Brandywine came out and they earned it. We've got two more conference games. We'll need a lot of help to get back in it."
Brandywine 45, Berrien Springs 38
BRANDYWINE (45)
Carson Knapp 4 0-0 10, Michael Palmer 1 3-4 5, Jamier Palmer 2 0-0 4, Jeramiah Palmer 3 3-4 9, Byron Linley 2 0-0 5, Nathaniel Orr 5 2-5 12. Totals: 17 8-13 45.
BERRIEN SPRINGS (38)
Josiah Pittman 0 2-2 2, James York 7 2-2 16, Byron Tate 4 1-1 10, Allen Taylor 3 0-0 6, Brody Brewer 1 0-0 2, Kole Blasko 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 5-5 38.
Brandywine;10;11;9;15;—;45
B Springs;7;8;6;17;—;38
3-point goals — Brandywine 3 (Knapp 2, Linley), Berrien Springs 1 (Tate). Total fouls — Brandywine 9, Berrien Springs 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls —None. Rebounds — Brandywine 15 (M. Palmer 5), Berrien Springs 35 (Blasko 8, Brewer 8).
Records — Brandywine 3-1 BCS Red, 9-4; Berrien Springs 2-2, 6-6.