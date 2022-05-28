A number of senior golfers who played Harbor Shores for the first time this week at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship had nothing but praise for the Jack Nicklaus signature course.
"I really like the course," said Ireland's Padraig Harrington, who has 32 professional victories, including two British Opens and a PGA Championship. "Different parts of it are very unusual. It's very unique, and it gives you opportunities to make birdies. It's very different than any course I've played, especially the greens with all the slopes."
"It's a great course," added South Africa's Ernie Els, who has 74 professional wins, including two U.S. Opens and two British Opens.
"It's a very enjoyable course that requires you to focus on your iron play," noted South Korea's K.J. Choi, whose 30 career wins have mostly come in Asia. "The greens are very small targets, especially under the tough weather conditions we played in (on Friday).
Last season's Senior PGA champion, Alex Cejka, who grew up in Germany, added earlier this week: "The first time I saw it, I was a little overwhelmed, a little afraid, intimidated. But the more you keep playing, you make yourself a little bit of a plan. If the pin is there, you can't miss it here, you've got to miss it there."
"You've got lots of options," said Steve Alker, current PGA Tour Champions money leader, after Thursday's opening round. "It's a second-shot course and there's room off the tee. You have to be really aggressive with your irons."
Denver's Chris DiMarco added earlier this week: "I like undulating greens that have lots of imagination to them. Obviously they are not the speed of Augusta (site of the Masters), but they have the same kind of feel to them as far as using slopes to get there. I feel like I putt almost better that way."
Bob Sowards, a PGA club professional in Dublin, Ohio, wanted to get familiar with the tricky greens before the tournament.
"I heard you needed more than one practice round here, so I came up a couple weeks ago," Sowards said. "Played with the head pro and he kind of gave me some pointers and the greens are unique. I've never played greens like these. Missed my number by a yard and had a 50-footer."
A total of 33 first-timers made the cut at Harbor Shores this week.