ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph got off to a great start in Wednesday's girls soccer game against Battle Creek Lakeview, and that was enough to overcome a lackluster finish.

Eleah Hedstrom scored on a long-range shot just over three minutes in to the contest, and that 1-0 score held up the rest of the way to give the Bears the victory in the silver bracket of the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference tournament.

