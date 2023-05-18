St. Joseph’s Eleah Hedstrom (22) celebrates with Sonia Komdeur, Meghan Meier, Isabella Bacolor and Anna Kalamaros after scoring during the first half of Wednesday night’s game against Lakeview in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph’s Eleah Hedstrom pushes through Lakeview’s defense during the first half of Wednesday night’s game.
Don Campbell / HP staff St. Joseph’s Jade Murdoch looks for an opening against Lakeview during the first half of Wednesday night’s game in St. Joseph. Photo taken May 17, 2023.
St. Joseph’s Sally Shelby wins a header over Lakeview’s Alexa Thurman during the first half of Wednesday night’s game in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph’s Megan Painter tries to center the ball while under pressure from Lakeview’s Sydney Ross during the first half of Wednesday night’s game in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph’s Grace Humes rushes past Lakeview’s Scarlett Miller during the first half of Wednesday night’s game in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph’s Rylynn Hein works against Lakeview’s Sophia Thawnghmung during the first half of Wednesday night’s game.
St. Joseph’s Isabella Bacolor clears the ball away from Lakeview’s Sophia Thawnghmung during the first half of Wednesday night’s game in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph’s Eleanor Conway works against Lakeview’s Emerson Manning during the first half of Wednesday’s game.
St. Joseph’s Eleanor Conway pushes past Lakeview’s Sophia Thawnghmung during the first half of Wednesday night’s game in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph’s Sonia Komdeur works against Lakeview’s Madeleine Thawnghmung during the first half of Wednesday night’s game in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph’s Eleah Hedstrom scores a goal against Lakeview’s Alexa Thurman during the first half of Wednesday night’s game in St. Joseph.
ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph got off to a great start in Wednesday's girls soccer game against Battle Creek Lakeview, and that was enough to overcome a lackluster finish.
Eleah Hedstrom scored on a long-range shot just over three minutes in to the contest, and that 1-0 score held up the rest of the way to give the Bears the victory in the silver bracket of the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference tournament.