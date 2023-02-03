Two men from England have pleaded guilty to federal charges that they interfered with a flight crew during a tussle that resulted in a flight from Mexico being diverted to Maine. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday the men became unruly and made racist remarks after they were told they would not be served any more alcohol. The department says they interfered with members of the flight crew and flight attendants, and the flight from Mexico to England was diverted to Bangor International Airport in Maine. The men pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor to interference with a flight crew and assault.