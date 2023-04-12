Stocks are ticking higher, and Wall Street is relaxing a bit after a report showed inflation is cooling faster than expected. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in early trading Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also up modestly. A report showed prices at the consumer level rose only 5% last month from a year earlier. That's still high, which kept a check on financial markets. But it was also below what economists expected and marked a continued slowdown from inflation’s peak last summer. Yields fell. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 3.39%.