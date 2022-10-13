Authorities in Connecticut say two officers were fatally shot and a third wounded while responding to a domestic violence call. Police say on Twitter early Thursday that the officers were shot in Bristol, and the wounded officer was reported to have “serious injuries.” The officers who died were from the Bristol Police Department. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags in the state to be lowered to half staff. The officers were shot during an especially violent week for police in the United States, with a Mississippi officer killed Tuesday night, and early Wednesday three Philadelphia police officers were injured and two officers in Decatur, Illinois, were wounded.