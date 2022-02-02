Boys basketball
St. Joseph 44, Niles 42
ST. JOSEPH (44)
Brystun Mayberry 1 4-6 6, Michael Algyre 2 0-0 6, Luke Lehner 1 0-0 2, Andrew Schaffer 4 0-0 8, Conner Wright 5 1-3 12, Luke Ring 1 6-6 8. Totals: 15 11-15 44.
NILES (42)
George Pullen 4 4-4 12, Casey Marlin 0 0-2 0, Anthony Brady 1 0-0 2, Jordan Edwards 1 0-0 2, Austin Bradley 1 0-0 3, Dimetrius Butler 6 2-2 17, Elijah Hester 2 2-3 6. Totals: 15 8-11 42.
St. Joseph;5;14;14;11;—;44
Niles;16;13;10;3;—;42
3-point goals — St. Joseph 3 (Algyre 2, Wright), Niles 4 (Butler 3, Bradley). Total fouls — St. Joseph 10, Niles 12. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Michigan Lutheran 47, Howardsville Christian 44
HOWARDSVILLE (44)
Colin Muldoon 3 0-4 8, Kaden Sparks 1 0-3 2, John Paul Rose 5 1-2 12, Dylan Muldoon 1 0-0 2, Carter Granlinard 1 0-0 2, Sam Nagel 8 2-5 18. Totals: 19 3-14 44.
LUTHERAN (47)
Nick Lockman 5 2-4 12, Isaiah Daylo 3 0-0 7, Ty Johnson 2 0-0 5, Jackson Anderson 1 0-3 2, Micah Herbst 1 0-0 3, Zac Lockman 3 0-0 8, Adam Conrad 2 3-4 8, Emmanuel Chuckwu 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 5-11 47.
Howardsville;9;9;17;9;—;44
Lutheran;12;12;9;14;—;47
3-point goals — Howardsville 3 (C. Muldoon 2, Rose), Lutheran 6 (Z. Lockman 2, Daylo, Johnson, Herbst, Conrad). Total fouls — Lutheran 14, Howardsville 11. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — Anderson (ML).
Countryside 73, River Valley 66
COUNTRYSIDE (73)
Lamonte Yarbrough 9, Rylee Carter 27, Ja'Vrius Gordon 1, Isaiah Woods 11, Jamere Matlock 13, Christian Smith 5, Dontae Tate 7.
RIVER VALLEY (66)
Ashton McNabb 10, Max Nicely 2, Josh Seifert 7, Merik Freehling 2, Patrick Driscoll 18, Ethan Izydorski 1, Cadden Krieger 23, Ethan Gatz 3.
Lawrence 57, Lake Michigan Catholic 50
Lawrence scoring — Tim Coombs 17, John Schuman 13, Bol Bak 9, Donovan Sikes 8, Mauricio Mancera 6, Christian Smith 2, Zander Payment 2.
Records — Lawrence 5-5.
Girls basketball
St. Joseph 45, Niles 37
ST. JOSEPH (45)
Avery Blomgren 2 0-2 5, Caroline Veine 3 2-4 9, Jaslynn Ward 3 0-1 6, Tess Kapelke 1 0-0 2, Cailynn Junk 7 1-2 15, Karly Klaer 4 0-2 8. Totals: 20 3-11 45.
NILES (37)
Kamyrn Patterson 4 0-0 10, Elly Mattock 1 2-3 4, Amara Palmer 4 5-5 13, Ayshia Smith 0 0-2 0, Natalie Lucero 4 0-0 8, Brynn Lake 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 7-10 37.
St. Joseph;24;5;6;10;—;45
Niles;10;10;9;8;—;37
3-point goals — St. Joseph 2 (Blomgren, Veine), Niles 2 (Patterson 2). Total fouls — St. Joseph 9, Niles 15. Fouled out — Mattock (N). Technical fouls — none.
Michigan Lutheran 47, Howardsville Christian 28
LUTHERAN (47)
Ellie Primerano 7 0-0 14, Elise DeWeerd 2 2-2 6, Brooke Gerlach 2 0-0 5, Jules Koehler 1 0-0 2, Abi Marquis 1 0-0 2, Sydney Buch 1 0-0 2, Stella Lyons 3 0-0 6, Jayden Beck 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Schebel 2 2-2 6. Totals: 21 4-4 47.
HOWARDSVILLE (20)
Andrea Hagenbuch 1 0-0 2, Katie Evans 3 0-0 8, Kyla Sparks 2 0-0 5, Brooklyn Schiedel 1 3-8 5. Totals: 7 3-8 20.
Lutheran;10;16;17;14;—;47
Howardsville;6;5;5;4;—;20
3-point goals — Lutheran 1 (Gerlach), Howardsville 3 (Evans 2, Sparks). Total fouls — Lutheran 11, Howardsville 7. Fouled out — Brown (HC). Technical fouls — none. Lutheran stats — Primerano 11 steals, 6 assists; Beck 6 rebounds.
Records — Michigan Lutheran 2-0 BCS White, 5-7.
Kalamazoo Christian 52, Watervliet 49
Watervliet top scorers — Grace Chisek 21, Samantha Dietz 15.
Kal. Christian;12;14;18;8;—;52
Watervliet;19;12;10;8;—;49
Records — Watervliet 11-1.
BC Central 47, Benton Harbor 31
Benton Harbor stats — Desrae Kyles 20 points, 22 rebounds, 3 blocks.
Hartford 47, Cassopolis 33
Hartford top scorers — Alexis Snodgrass 19, Vanessa Delarosa 12.
Records — Hartford 11-2.
Monday's results
Buchanan 44, Michigan Lutheran 34
LUTHERAN (34)
Ellie Primerano 1 2-2 4, Elise DeWeerd 3 1-2 9, Brooke Gerlach 2 1-3 5, Stella Lyons 4 0-1 8, Kaylee Schebel 3 2-2 8. Totals: 13 6-10 34.
BUCHANAN (44)
Hailey Jonatzke 3 0-0 9, Claire Lietz 0 0-2 0, LaBria Austin 1 0-0 3, Hannah Herman 2 0-0 4, Katie Ailes 4 0-0 8, Alyssa Carson 4 1-4 9, Alexa Burns 4 2-2 11. Totals: 18 3-8 44.
Lutheran;7;13;9;5;—;34
Buchanan;15;12;6;11;—;44
3-point goals — Lutheran 2 (DeWeerd 2), Buchanan 5 (Jonatzke 3, Austin, Burns). Total fouls — Lutheran 8, Buchanan 14. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Lutheran stats — Primerano 9 assists; Schebel 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Lyons 5 rebounds.
Bowling
Boys
Coloma 28, Saugatuck 2
Team total — Coloma 1914, Saugatuck 1530.
Baker games — Coloma won 213-151 and 197-168.
Coloma individuals — Two games: Brodie McQuillan 462 (245), Riley Davis 445 (264), Lucian Whitaker 338 (167), Jonathan Swetay 365 (170). One game: Michael DeRosa 181, Chris Eastman 133.
Girls
Coloma 29, Saugatuck 1
Team total — Coloma 1403, Saugatuck 896.
Baker games — Coloma won 172-109 and 147-93.
Coloma individuals — Two games: Savannah Hamilton 335 (170), Mackenzie Hosbein 332 (168), Heavyn Swetay 279 (148). One game: Eadie Needham 136, Addy Milnickel 122, Maddy Hamilton 111, Jacqueline Holmes 90.