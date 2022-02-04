Wrestling
Lakeshore 71, Mattawan 8
103 — Brady Baker (L) tf. Dylan Putman 15-0; 112 — Vernon Riggins (L) by forfeit; 119 — Cole Lausch (L) p. Angelo Frugone :58; 125 — Connel Steensna (M) d. Brady Muha 6-2; 130 — Cameron Litaker (L) p. Brady Desrosiers 3:06; 135 — Kyle Stampfly (L) by forfeit; 140 — Aaron Lucio (L) p. Hunter Spaedt 1:25; 145 — Mike Staley (L) p. Ben Koprolces :22; 152 — Zamuel Thompson (L) p. Gage Love :41; 160 — Micah Hanau (L) p. Mike Brooks :50; 171 — Coby Klinger (M) tf. Andrew Byerle 15-0; 189 — Cole Taylor (L) by forfeit; 215 — Collin Robinson (L) by forfeit; 285 — Troy Dunn (L) by forfeit.
Lakeshore 68, Battle Creek Central 20
103 — Brady Baker (L) by forfeit; 112 — Vern Riggins (L) by forfeit; 119 — Cole Lausch (L) by forfeit; 125 — Dayton Flores (BCC) p. Brady Muha 1:06; 130 — Cameron Litaker (L) tf. Ken Dibble 20-5; 135 — Kyle Stampfly (L) by forfeit; 140 — Aaron Lucio (L) by forfeit; 145 — Mike Staley (L) p. James Doss 1:05; 152 Zamuel Thompson (L) p. Noah Nichols 3:55; 160 — Micah Hanau (L) p. Freddy Romero 1:45; 171 — Andrew Byerle (L) d. Angelo Williams 11-7; 189 — Cole Taylor (L) p. Eian Dudek 2:29; 215 — Kaijehl Williams (BCC) md. Collin Robinson 13-4; 285 — Troy Dunn (L) p. DeManon McClinton 1:14.
Note — Lakeshore finishes SMAC regular season unbeaten. Conference tourney will be held Saturday at St. Joseph.
Boys swimming
St. Joseph 115, Battle Creek Central 47
200 medley relay — St. Joseph (Samuel Peterson, Hugo Kapelke, Joseph Bentley, Chris Jordan) 1:54.19; 200 freestyle — Carson Martindale (SJ) 2:10.14; 200 IM — Joseph Bentley (SJ) 2:28.94; 50 freestyle — Josh Conley (SJ) 27.13; 100 butterfly — Josh Conley (SJ) 1:04.54; 100 freestyle — Carson Martindale (SJ) 57.66; 500 freestyle — Parker Hume (SJ) 5:57.22; 200 free relay — St. Joseph (Samuel Peterson, Hugo Kapelke, Chris Jordan, Trevor Cool) 1:40.13; 100 backstroke — Kyle Martin (SJ) 1:08.02; 100 breaststroke — John Norland (SJ) 1:15.54; 400 free relay — BC Central 4:09.93.
Girls basketball
Lawrence 39, Battle Creek Academy 27
Lawrence stats — Kaylee Stroud 10 points, 6 rebounds; Savannah Peek 8 points, 6 rebounds; Shelbi Rindfield 8 points, 9 rebounds, 8 steals.
Records — Lawrence 9-4.