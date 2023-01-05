The Vatican says the remains of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have been interred in a tomb in the grottoes under the main floor of St. Peter’s Basilica. Benedict’s body was put into a space left after the Vatican moved the remains of his predecessor, John Paul II, to the main floor to reflect John Paul’s sainthood. The brief announcement of the burial by the Vatican’s press office came about 90 minutes after the conclusion of Benedict’s funeral in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday. Pope Francis presided over the service, which was attended by some 50,000 mourners.