Maryland Rep. David Trone says he will run for the U.S. Senate seat that will be open with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin. The Democratic representative made the announcement Thursday. He has focused on issues including opioid addiction, mental health, medical research and criminal justice reform while in office. Trone is in his third term in the U.S. House. He is the second Democratic candidate to announce a Senate campaign since Cardin said Monday that he would not seek reelection. Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando also is running. Other potential candidates for Cardin’s Senate seat include Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.