Delays and cancellations among flights across the United States were minimal on Thursday, a day after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, grounding some planes for hours. There were 636 delays into, within or out of the United States as of Thursday morning, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. There were 82 cancellations. That compares with more than 1,300 flight cancellations and 9,000 delays Wednesday.