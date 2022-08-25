An ambulance fire in Hawaii has left a patient dead and a paramedic in critical condition. Emergency Services Director Jim Ireland says the ambulance caught fire and apparently exploded for reasons that aren't immediately understood. The 91-year-old patient and the paramedic caring for him were in the back of the ambulance as it pulled up to Adventist Castle Health in Kailua. The ambulance's driver escaped injury. Officials say the patient died in the fire and the paramedic, an eight-year veteran, was taken in critical condition to the burn unit of a nearby hospital. The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating.