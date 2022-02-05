Girls basketball
Buchanan 56, South Haven 27
SOUTH HAVEN (27)
Y. Doi 2 1-2 7, L. Eddy 2 0-0 4, S. Bermejo 2 2-3 6, M. McGee 3 0-0 6, F. Lewis 0 2-4 2, M. Verseput 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 5-9 27.
BUCHANAN (56)
Hailey Jonatzke 5 0-0 15, Jillian McKean 1 0-0 2, Claire Lietz 2 0-0 5, LaBria Austin 3 2-2 9, Hannah Herman 3 0-0 7, Katie Ailes 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Carson 1 0-2 2, Alexa Burns 3 0-2 8, Hannah Tompkins 1 2-2 4. Totals: 21 4-8 56.
S. Haven;3;4;13;7;—;27
Buchanan;15;14;15;12;—;56
3-point goals — South Haven 2 (Doi 2), Buchanan 10 (Jonatzke 5, Burns 2, Lietz, Austin, Herman). Total fouls — South Haven 10, Buchanan 13. Fouled out — Verseput (SH). Technical fouls — none. Buchanan stats — Austin 9 assists, 4 rebounds; Burns 7 rebounds; Lietz 3 steals; Carson 4 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals.
Watervliet 51, Gobles 35
Watervliet top scorers — Sam Dietz 20, Grace Chisek 18.
Hartford 61, Marcellus 28
Hartford top scorers — Khashya McCoy 18 points; Alexis Snodgrass 17 points.
Records — Hartford 12-2.
Decatur 43, White Pigeon 29
WHITE PIGEON (29)
Rainie Atherton 2 5-6 10, Taylor Wesolek 2 0-0 5, Alex Hooker 0 1-4 1, Jamielynn Delarye 2 0-0 5, Hayley Strawser 2 0-0 6, Dani Steele 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 6-10 29.
DECATUR (43)
Breanna Franks 1 0-0 2, Lauren Ogrin 2 1-3 5, Morgan Hall 8 0-2 24, Leah Baushke 4 0-0 8, Sienna Potter 2 0-1 4. Totals: 19 1-6 43.
WP;7;8;7;7;—;29
DEC;7;13;6;17;—;43
3-point goals — White Pigeon 5 (Strawser 2, Atherton, Wesolek); Decatur 4 (M. Hall 4). Total fouls – White Pigeon 11, Decatur 11. Fouled Out – Hooker (WP). Technical Fouls – None.
Records – White Pigeon 1-12 (SW10 1-10); Decatur 3-11 (SW10 3-9).
Boys basketball
Bridgman 67, Michigan Lutheran 25
LUTHERAN (25)
Nick Lockman 3 0-0 7, Isaiah Daylo 3 0-0 7, Ty Johnson 0 2-2 2, Jackson Anderson 0 3-4 3, Micah Herbst 1 0-0 3, Emmanuel Chuckwu 1 1-3 3, Alex Becker 0 0-2 0. Totals: 8 6-11 27.
BRIDGMAN (67)
John Sanderson 3 0-0 8, Jayce Warren 4 3-4 14, Riley Gloe 3 0-0 9, Dylan Reisig 1 0-0 2, Nate Necas 9 0-0 27, Chuck Pagel 2 0-0 5, Zach Teed 0 2-2 2. Totals: 22 5-6 67.
Lutheran;9;8;3;5;—;25
Bridgman;18;18;26;5;—;67
3-point goals — Lutheran 3 (Lockman, Daylo, Herbst), Bridgman 18 (Necas 9, Warren 3, Gloe 3, Sanderson 2, Pagel). Total fouls — Lutheran 7, Bridgman 14. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Countryside 74, Lawrence 43
COUNTRYSIDE (74)
L. Yarbrough 4, R. Carter 22, J. Gordon 12, I. Woods 13, J. Matlock 15, C. Smith 3, D. Tate 5.
LAWRENCE (43)
B. Bak 6, T. Coombs 14, M. Mancera 11, J. Schuman 1, D. Sikes 7, B. McCaw 4.
Lake Michigan Catholic 65, Covert 62
CATHOLIC (65)
Matt Lage 3 0-1 8, Diego Nerio 4 4-4 13, Bradley Mills 4 2-4 10, Jackson Jollay 2 5-8 9, Owen McLaughlin 10 3-5 25.
COVERT (62)
Alfonso Coleman 1 0-0 2, Keontre Swans 8 3-8 19, Marcus Preston 2 0-0 5, Dajuan Swans 3 1-2 8, Travon Vaughn 11 2-6 26, Anthony Morris 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 6-16 62.
Catholic;15;15;13;22;—;65
Covert;16;9;23;14;—;62
3-point goals — Catholic 5 (Lage 2, McLaughlin 2, Nerio), Covert 4 (Vaughn 2, Preston, D. Swans). Total fouls — Catholic 13, Covert 20. Fouled out — Coleman, Vaughn. Technical fouls — none.
New Buffalo 81, River Valley 65
NEW BUFFALO (81)
Markvell Shaw 2 1-2 5, Kaden Parmley 9 9-10 31, Jeremiah Mitchell 6 8-8 20, Ryan Vinson 5 0-2 10, Anthony Anderson 1 3-4 6, Anthony Lijewski 1 3-3 5, Zack Forker 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 24-29 81.
RIVER VALLEY (65)
Ashton McNabb 2 2-4 7, Jayden McNabb 10 2-4 22, Josh Seifert 6 3-5 18, Patrick Driscoll 3 6-6 12, Ethan Izydorski 0 1-2 1, Cadden Krieger 1 0-0 2, Evan Gatz 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 14-21 65.
New Buffalo;22;20;23;16;—;81
R. Valley;17;13;15;20;—;65
3-point goals — New Buffalo 5 (Parmley 4, Anderson), River Valley 5 (Seifert 3, McNabb, Gatz). Total fouls — New Buffalo 21, River Valley 21. Fouled out — Driscoll (RV). Rebounds — New Buffalo 42 (Mitchell 15), River Valley 45 (A. McNabb 11, Driscoll 11).