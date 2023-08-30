The sheriff in the Florida county where Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm says that so far there have been no reported deaths or serious injuries. But Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett said Wednesday that could change once authorities search the small towns along the beach. About 280,000 customers were without power Wednesday afternoon in Florida, the vast majority of them in the Big Bend region where Idalia made landfall. About 175,000 customers were without power in Georgia as the storm’s center approached the Savannah area. Idalia was downgraded to a tropical storm as it passes over Georgia.