Boys basketball
Tuesday's results
Berrien Springs 63, Andrews Academy 33
ANDREWS ACADEMY (33)
C. Gomez 3 0-0 6, C. Ritzenthale 1 2-2 4, C. Braswell 2 1-2 5, D. Suggs 5 2-6 12, F. Dronen 1 1-2 4, S. Greenhall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-12 33.
BERRIEN SPRINGS (63)
Josiah Pittman 6 4-4 20, James York 8 1-1 19, Byron Tate 5 2-2 14, Allan Taylor 2 0-0 4, Kole Blasko 1 2-4 4, Brody Brewer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 9-11 63.
Andrews;5;9;9;10;—;33
B. Springs;11;17;19;16;—;63
3-point goals — Andrews 1 (Dronen), Berrien Springs 8 (Pittman 4, York 2, Tate 2). Total fouls — Andrews 9, Berrien Springs 14. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Watervliet 58, Kal. Christian 51
Watervliet;25;11;12;10;—;58
Kal. Christian;9;13;17;12;—;51
WRESTLING
This week's Michigan Grappler rankings
TEAM
D1 - 1. Davison, 2. Detroit Catholic Central, 3. Hartland, 4. Macomb Dakota, 5. Temperance Bedford, 6. Grandville, 7. Rockford, 8. Holt, 9. Westland John Glenn, 10. Brighton,
D2 - 1. Lowell, 2. Whitehall, 3. Goodrich, 4. Gaylord, 5. LAKESHORE, 6. Monroe Jefferson, 7. Mason, 8. Middleville, 9. ST. JOSEPH, 10. Bay City John Glenn.
D3 - 1. Dundee, 2. Clinton, 3. Alma, 4. Algonac, 5. Richmond, 6. Freeland, 7. Montrose 8. Kingsley, 9. Yale, 10. Portland.
D4 - 1. Hudson, 2. New Lothrop, 3. St. Louis, 4. Union City, 5. Bronson, 6. LAWTON, 7. Manchester, 8. Pine River, 9. Iron Mountain, 10. DECATUR.
INDIVIDUALS
(Area wrestlers only)
Division 2
103 - 7. Vern Riggins (Lakeshore), 14. Brady Baker (Lakeshore).
112 - 14. Conner Pickens (Niles).
119 - 1. Nolan Wertanen (St. Joseph).
125 - 3. Cameron Litaker (Lakeshore), 4. Landon Thomas (St. Joseph)
130 - 13. Kyle Stampfly (Lakeshore), 14. Jack Sherman (St. Joseph).
135 - 1. Aaron Lucio (Lakeshore).
145 - 2. Zam Thompson (Lakeshore), 15. Niko Martinez (Paw Paw).
152 - 1. Micah Hanau (Lakeshore).
160 - 3. William Bradley (Paw Paw).
171 - 3. Jacob Halsey (St. Joseph), 7. Nathan Andrina (Edwardsburg), 8. Jason Bowers (Paw Paw).
189 - 16. Matt Morris (St. Joseph).
No area wrestlers rated at 140, 215 or 285.
Division 3
103 - 14. Delray Williams (Coloma), 15. Luke Isbrecht (Watervliet).
112 - 9. Ronaldo Vergara (South Haven).
119 - 11. Jordan Simpson (Dowagiac).
130 - 4. Caeleb Ishmael (Coloma)
140 - 5. Ray Woodall (South Haven).
171 - 5. Dash Harris-Moore (Benton Harbor).
285 - 4. Eli Marshall (Watervliet).
No area wrestlers rated at 125, 135, 145, 152, 160, 189 or 215.
Division 4
103 - 3. Austin Garcia (Lawton).
112 - 5. Caleb Mallory (Lawton), 10. Kaiden Reith (Brandywine).
125 - 5. Dustin Mallory (Lawton), 10. Drake Heath (Brandywine).
130 - 13. Dart Avery (Decatur).
140 - 4. Andrew Confer (Decatur).
152 - 5. Gavin Schoff (Brandywine).
160 - 9. Carter Cosby (Lawton).
171 - 9. Zach Wiggins (Decatur).
189 - 11. Gavin Boodt (Decatur).
215 - 8. Phillip McLaurin (Brandywine), 15. Ismael Pena (Decatur), 16. Cristian Alcarez (Bangor).
285 - 7. Tanner Shugars (Decatur), 8. Braydon Ross, 10. Stephos Georgiou (Bloomingdale).
No area rated wrestlers at 119, 135 or 145.
Area schedule
Today
Girls basketball
Lakeshore at St. Joseph, 7
Michigan Lutheran at Bridgman, 7:30
Lake Michigan Catholic at Andrews Academy, 7:30
Wrestling
Lakeshore, BC Central, Mattawan at St. Joseph quad, 5
Friday
Boys basketball
St. Joseph at Lakeshore, 7
Bridgman at Michigan Lutheran, 7:30
Covert at Lake Michigan Catholic, 7:30
Brandywine at Berrien Springs, 7
Watervliet at Gobles, 7:30
Coloma at Parchment, 7:30
Marcellus at Hartford, 7:30
South Haven at Buchanan, 7
Eau Claire at Howardsville Christian, 7:30
Lawrence at Countryside, 7:30
Girls basketball
Watervliet at Gobles, 6
Coloma at Parchment, 6
Marcellus at Hartford, 6
South Haven at Buchanan, 5:30
Eau Claire at Howardsville Christian, 6