St. Joseph graduate Maya Hunter played with 2018 Senior PGA Champion Paul Broadhurst for a second day on Saturday at the PURE Insurance Championship.
The PGA Tour champions event pairs First Tee golfers with top senior players in a net best ball format. Hunter had a score of 67 on Friday at Pebble Beach Golf Links, and a 69 on Saturday at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Only 23 of the 81 junior players advanced to Sunday’s final round, and Hunter’s overall score of 8-under-par fell three shots short of making the cut.