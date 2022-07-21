Stocks are making tentative moves on Wall Street and are mixed on Thursday following a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in midday trading after two days of strong gains had brought it back to its highest level in nearly six weeks. Much of the market’s focus was on Europe, where a yearslong experiment with negative interest rates ended. In the U.S., the economy is slowing more than expected, while companies delivered a mixed set of profit reports. Stocks also briefly lost ground after President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID.