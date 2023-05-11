Kittleson

Senior forward Jade Kittleson has led Berrien Springs in both goals and assists this season.

 Photo provided

Berrien Springs senior Jade Kittleson has played a big part in the Shamrocks’ best girls soccer season ever.

Kittleson, a forward, has 10 goals and three assists this season, leading the team in both categories.

