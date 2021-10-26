BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College will restart its men’s and women’s cross country programs for the 2022 fall season. The Red Hawks last competed in the sport from 1973-78.
“It felt like the right time for us to bring cross country back to Lake Michigan College,” LMC athletic director Melissa Grau said in a news release. “This was something we had discussed before the pandemic, and now it felt like the right move for us. LMC has a rich history of athletic competition, and we are constantly looking for ways in which we can improve and grow. We want to give student-athletes collegiate experiences both academically and athletically at an affordable price.”