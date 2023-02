The funeral for Tyre Nichols is taking place Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and is expected to draw family, friends and civil rights activists. The service was delayed until 1 p.m. Central Standard Time due to an ice storm affecting Memphis. Nichols was a Black man who was beaten earlier this month by Memphis police officers and later died. Five Black officers involved in the beating have been fired. Two other officers have been suspended, and two fire department emergency medical workers and a fire department lieutenant have been fired. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend the celebration of life and Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy.