Ron DeKett / HP correspondent Lakeshore linebacker Brett VanderVeen tackels Battle Creek quarterback Devoine Newton for a loss. The Lakeshore Lancers hosted the Battle Creek Central Bearcats on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Lakeshore defensive lineman Jacob Chellman overpowers Battle Creek Central’s Nisean Alexander after he was slowed down by Drew Grau during Friday’s game.
Lakeshore wide receiver Cohen Hurdle and quarterback Ryan Korfmacher execute a convincing fake handoff before Korfmacher throws his second touchdown pass in the first quarter of Friday’s game.
STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore's offense had a response for just about every one of Battle Creek Central's scores on Friday night. Unfortunately for the Lancers, they came up one response short.
The Lancers fell in a back-and-forth Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference football contest to the Bearcats, dropping to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in-conference after a 42-35 loss Friday at Al Stockman Stadium.