STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore's offense had a response for just about every one of Battle Creek Central's scores on Friday night. Unfortunately for the Lancers, they came up one response short. 

The Lancers fell in a back-and-forth Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference football contest to the Bearcats, dropping to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in-conference after a 42-35 loss Friday at Al Stockman Stadium.