Lakeshore’s Anna Chellman dives for a catch for an out against Wayland Union during Saturday's regional final in Wayland.
Lakeshore’s Ava Mullen pitches against Jackson Northwest during a Division 2 quarterfinal Tuesday at Kalamazoo College.
Editor's Note
Today’s Division 2 state championship softball game between Lakeshore and Trenton begins at 12:30 p.m. For live updates and photos on Twitter, follow HP Sports Editor Ben Sanders (@HPBenSanders) and HP Photo Editor Don Campbell (@HPDonCampbell). Full coverage will be available after the game online at TheHP.com
Lakeshore has played some great softball during its Division 2 state tournament run, but the Lancers still felt like they had some work to do Friday as they practiced for the last time before today's championship game.
"I like to practice, so we get to make the last practice, that's kind of fun," Lakeshore coach Denny Dock said. "Any time you're making the last practice, that's a good thing."