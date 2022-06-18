EAST LANSING — Two great pitchers plus a six-run offensive outburst added up to an eighth state softball championship for Lakeshore.
The Lancers stormed back from their first deficit of the postseason to defeat Trenton 6-2 in Saturday's Division 2 state championship game, claiming their first title since 2014.
"I'm so proud of them," Lakeshore coach Denny Dock said. "Our program, there's tears and cheers. We have a little bit of both. Fortunately a lot more cheers than tears."
Dock let his three seniors — Anna Chellman, Gianna Kerschbaum and Olivia DenDooven — accept the trophy during the awards presentation. Chellman and Kerschbaum were both freshmen starters when the Lancers lost 7-3 to Escanaba in the 2019 state title game.
"Honestly, I don't think we've ever worked harder for anything in our lives," Kerschbaum said. "This feeling is unmatched."
"Touching that trophy was like an out-of-body experience," Chellman added. "That was so wonderful. This whole team deserves it because of all the hard work we did."
Lakeshore (41-4) looked to be in trouble entering the fifth inning. Trenton (33-11) scored in the third and again in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead. The Lancers, who hadn't scored more than two runs in a game since the regional semifinal, had a single in each of the first four innings but couldn't string anything together.
"We just couldn't get the bats out of the freezer," Dock said. "We really struggled there. Today it just took a while. I tried to explain to them that I'm almost 70, you girls need to stop this right now."
The slump ended in the fifth. Tali Najera walked and Kerschbaum was hit by a pitch, both fouling off several pitches before reaching base. With two on and one out, Gabby Solloway singled to left. Trenton left fielder Molly Edmunds charged the ball but it got by her, and by the end of the play the game was tied at two and Solloway was on third.
"We battled, we had them, we made a couple mistakes that cost us," Trenton coach Rick Tanguay said. "We made a couple bad decisions on a couple balls. One of the plays was 'Do I make a play or do I slow it up? She tried to make a play. If she makes it, the whole game's different."
Chellman then grounded out to third, scoring Solloway and putting Lakeshore ahead for good. Pallas Dominion led off the sixth inning with a double, and just slid by the tag at home on DenDooven's squeeze bunt to give the Lancers some insurance.
"Olivia got the suicide down, Pallas made an unbelievable slide to be safe," Dock said. "We just did it in a little different way."
Chellman added an RBI double to deep left in the seventh, and Eden Gray followed with a sacrifice fly to produce the final margin.
That was more than enough for Avery Arwood, who struck out two batters in the bottom of the seventh and got Annika Segedi to pop out to Solloway at short for the final out.
"It felt amazing," Arwood said. "I just looked at my team when they were all running at me and it brings me so much joy."
Ava Mullen started in the circle and did not allow a baserunner through two innings. She walked Aleah Tanguay to open the third, and Segedi's single brought her home.
In the fourth, Olivia Hickman reached on Lakeshore's only error and pinch runner Jordyn Emery took second on a wild pitch. Dock then replaced Mullen with Arwood, who got some big help from her defense.
Kendyl Gearhart singled to center, and Emery looked likely to score, but Kerschbaum quickly relayed the ball in to Solloway, who got it to Najera at home for the out. Tanguay followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0, but that was the last the Trojans would score.
The outfield again came up big in the fifth. Gracie Rickman's popup to shallow left landed just between three Lakeshore fielders, but Eva Kerschbaum quickly fired it to second to get a fielder's choice. Older sister Gianna then ended the inning with a tough running catch in center.
For the tournament, Lakeshore allowed just six runs in six games. Dock said what he will remember most from the title run will be "how good we were on defense down the stretch. Oh my gosh could we play, and we really played."
Lakeshore 6, Trenton 2
Lakeshore;000;031;2;—;6;7;1
Trenton;001;100;x;—;2;6;2
WP — Avery Arwood 4 IP in relief, 5k. LP — Alia Johnson 2k.
Top hitters — Lakeshore: Anna Chellman 1b, 2b, 2 RBI; Eden Gray 1b, RBI; Pallas Dominion 2b. Trenton: Annika Segedi 2 1b, RBI; Aleah Tanguay 1b, RBI.
Records — Lakeshore 41-4, Trenton 33-11.