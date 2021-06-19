Lakeshore’s Zach Warren pitches during a semifinal game against Gladwin on Friday in East Lansing. Warren pitched a no-hitter to help Lakeshore win 8-0. The Lancers take on Orchard Lake St. Mary’s today.
Lakeshore's Grant Ruddell signals an out during a semifinal game against Gladwin Friday in East Lansing.
Lakeshore Grant Ruddell celebrates a run during a semifinal game against Gladwin Friday in East Lansing.
Lakeshore’s Riley Adams leaps over the tag by Gladwin catcher Tyler Yott Goodwin and scores during Friday’s semifinal game.
Lakeshore’s Riley Adams celebrates with teammates after scoring during a Friday’s Division 2 semifinal victory over Gladwin.
Lakeshore's Trevor Griffiths tries to avoid the tag from Gladwin's Hunter Williams at second during a semifinal game Friday in East Lansing.
Lakeshore’s Ryan Kolessar pulls in a catch while Lucas Kolessar is called off during a semifinal game against Gladwin Friday in East Lansing.
Lakeshore’s Jack Carlisle throws to first for an out during a semifinal game against Gladwin Friday in East Lansing.
Lakeshore’s Trevor Griffiths hits a single.
Lakeshore head coach Mark Nate watches as the Lancers face Gladwin during a semifinal game Friday in East Lansing.
Lakeshore's Lucas Kolessar rounds second and makes it safely to third during a semifinal game against Gladwin Friday in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING — Lakeshore's Zach Warren finished his dominant pitching performance just in time.
The Lancer sophomore threw a no-hitter in an 8-0 Division 2 baseball state semifinal victory over Gladwin on Friday. His final pitch of the game put him at the MHSAA's pitch count limit of 105, meaning he wouldn't have been allowed to face another batter.