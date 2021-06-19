EAST LANSING — Lakeshore's Zach Warren finished his dominant pitching performance just in time.

The Lancer sophomore threw a no-hitter in an 8-0 Division 2 baseball state semifinal victory over Gladwin on Friday. His final pitch of the game put him at the MHSAA's pitch count limit of 105, meaning he wouldn't have been allowed to face another batter.

