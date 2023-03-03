The Lakeshore-St. Joseph Warriors are one win away from their second Indiana State High School Hockey Association championship in three years.

Lakeshore-St. Joseph (23-18) will take on Hammond Bishop Noll at 3 p.m. Saturday in Evansville, Ind. for the Class 3A state championship. Fans held a send-off for the team Thursday evening at the Garden Ice Arena in Stevensville.

