Sara and Cliff Barlow cheer on their son Andy Thursday night at The Garden Ice Arena during a send-off held for the LSJ Warriors hockey team who will be competing in the Indiana State Finals this weekend.
Family and friends gather Thursday night at The Garden Ice Arena during a send-off for the LSJ Warriors hockey team who will be competing in the Indiana State High School Hockey Association finals this weekend.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
The Lakeshore-St. Joseph Warriors are one win away from their second Indiana State High School Hockey Association championship in three years.
Lakeshore-St. Joseph (23-18) will take on Hammond Bishop Noll at 3 p.m. Saturday in Evansville, Ind. for the Class 3A state championship. Fans held a send-off for the team Thursday evening at the Garden Ice Arena in Stevensville.