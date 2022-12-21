Berrien Springs’ Kole Blasko (23) pulls down an offensive rebound amid teammate Charlie Ewalt (20) and Lakeshore defenders Jackson Bushu (3), Jake Chellman (34), Richard Smith (2) and Matt Vaughn (24).
Lakeshore’s Jack Carlisle (11) goes up to score a basket as Alex O’Dell (24) defends for Berrien Springs during Tuesday’s game.
Ron DeKett / HP correspondent
Ron DeKett / HP correspondent
Lakeshore’s Matt Vaughn (24) finds an open lane as Kole Blasko (23) defends for Berrien Springs.
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Lakeshore scored 11 straight points in the third quarter to break open a close game and defeat Berrien Springs 40-29 for its first victory of the boys basketball season Tuesday.
Kole Blasko gave Berrien Springs (2-2) a 19-18 lead with a short jumper in the lane midway through the third quarter. After a timeout, Lakeshore (1-3) went on an 11-0 run and never relinquished the lead.