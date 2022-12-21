BERRIEN SPRINGS — Lakeshore scored 11 straight points in the third quarter to break open a close game and defeat Berrien Springs 40-29 for its first victory of the boys basketball season Tuesday.

Kole Blasko gave Berrien Springs (2-2) a 19-18 lead with a short jumper in the lane midway through the third quarter. After a timeout, Lakeshore (1-3) went on an 11-0 run and never relinquished the lead.