Leader eyes first senior major as contender loom behind

BENTON HARBOR — Stephen Ames is one round away from his first senior major golf championship.
All he has to do today is hold off two Masters winners, the defending champion, and the hottest player on the PGA Tour Champions, among others.
Ames shot a 4-under-par 67 in Saturday’s third round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores. That moved him to 12-under overall, into sole possession of a two-shot lead.
Tied for second at 10-under were Mike Weir and Bernhard Langer. Both have won the Masters, and Langer has won nearly everything possible in his illustrious career. Paul Goydos was fourth at 9-under, and the three-way tie for fifth at 8-under included defending champion Alex Cejka, money list leader Steven Alker, and Brian Gay, who remains active on the regular PGA Tour as well as the senior version.
“Did you expect anything else out here?” Ames said of the strong group behind him. “We’ve got a lot of good players out here on the tour now. I’m one of the older ones along with Bernhard. The younger guys behind us are just coming on tour, so yeah, you expect that to be the case. It’s my show and my show to control, and that’s what I’m going to try to do tomorrow.”
Ames’ most significant career victory to date was the 2006 Players Championship, sometimes referred to as “the fifth major” on the PGA Tour. In that tournament, he led by one after three rounds and extended that margin to six on the final day.
While he’d be pleased to get a similar result today, Ames said he isn’t drawing off that performance.
“I’m in a nice mindset right now with my head, and I’m going to stick with that routine that I’ve been doing,” Ames said. “At the moment there’s no chitchat or whatever going on upstairs, which is what you need to do when you’re playing golf.”
Ames got off to a great start Saturday, making birdies on five of his first 12 holes, then closed the round with six straight pars. He made just one bogey.
He’ll tee off with Langer and Weir at 12:50 today. He described playing with Langer as “slow, slow and slow.”
“He’s a wonderful person,” Ames said. “There is great character on and off the golf course. He understands. He knows he’s slow. He can’t help it. Sometimes he can, sometimes he doesn’t. But at the same time, you have to respect him for what he’s achieved over the years, and he’s a wonderful player, too.”
Langer, 64, has 119 career victories, but doesn’t expect his experience to be an advantage over the field.
“If you are over 50, you’ve been playing this game a long time and they have all won championships,” Langer said. “I don’t think there’s anybody on leaderboard that hasn’t won tournaments. I might have won a few more than most of the guys. Hopefully there will be another one tomorrow, we’ll see.”
Weir has been near the top of the leaderboard the entire tournament, but had to overcome some adversity late in Saturday’s round. His tee shot on the par-3 No. 17 hole took a bad bounce after striking a rake situated just outside a bunker. He ended up with a double-bogey on the hole, but finished with a birdie on No. 18.
A beautiful day and a stacked leaderboard 🙌— KitchenAid Senior PGA Champ (@seniorpgachamp) May 29, 2022
Highlights from Saturday at Harbor Shores ⤵️@KitchenAid_Golf | #SrPGA pic.twitter.com/cy4LzfLfqi
“That was an unfortunate bounce,” Weir said. “I thought it was just going to be in the bunker and yeah, that tested me a little bit there. I made a nice putt from about eight feet and stood up there and hit a great drive and 8-iron to close range on 18, so good way to finish. All in all it was a really good day. I played really well.”