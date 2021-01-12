Several local football players earned all-region honors this season from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
Lakeshore and St. Joseph each put four players on the Division 3, Region 10 team. Lancers honored were offensive lineman Kaleb Tollefson, defensive lineman Evin Koeppe, linebacker Treyjen Keim and defensive back Grant Ruddell. Bears chosen were offensive lineman Logan Veldman, wide receiver Griffin Shinrock, defensive lineman Sam Simpson and defensive back Brennen Kerns.